Rs 7.254 billion allocated for electricity installations' rehabilitation, reconstruction and village electrification in KP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :A sum of Rs 7.254 billion has been allocated for uplifting of electricity infrastructure including electricity installations, rehabilitation, reconstruction, new grids stations and village electrification in merged districts of tribal districts during the tenure of incumbent government. This was revealed during a meeting on matters relating to electricity in the merged district of former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) under the Chairmanship of Minister for Power, Omar Ayub Khan. Minister for Religious affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri was also present during meeting.

The parliamentarians from merged tribal districts, officials from Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company, Peshawar Electric Supply Company, PEPCO and Power Division were also present.

The meeting was apprised that work has already been started on construction of new feeders in various parts of these districts and contractors have been mobilized.

Work on New Grid Station and laying of new transmission lines has also been started and a total of Rs 3.937 billion has been earmarked for the activity.� It was told that out of Rs 2 billion earmarked for reconstruction and rehabilitation of electricity installation Rs 1.4 billion were already released for work. Similarly out of Rs 1.278 billion ADP, Rs. 816 million has been released. A total of 440 villages of merged districts will be electrified with the allocation, said a press release.

A total of 94 feeders in the merged districts are either to be bifurcated, reconstructed or newly constructed under the allocated fund.

These includes 11 feeders in North Waziristan, 10 in Bajour, 14 in Mohmand, 14 in Khyber, 11 in Orakzai, 15 in Kurram and 8 in South Waziristan District.

Minister for Power informed the meeting that Power Division has developed Project Management Software to keep complete record of all projects.� The software will not only ensure transparency but will also help in timely execution and completion of projects contributing toward reduction in cost due to escalation of time.

The minister said that many projects were specially designed for these areas.

Power division is also planning to introduce Advanced�metering infrastructure�(AMI) metering system instead of conventional meters to ensure compete transparency�in the meter reading and payments.

Omar Ayub Khan directed the Tribal�Electric�Supply Company (TESCO), CEO to enforce bio-metric attendance of its officials deputed in these districts to ensure their presence and speedy redressal of complaints.� � The Parliamentarians appreciated the minister for taking the electricity matters of Merged Districts on priority. They agreed in principal to introduce metering for electricity for the consumers in phases in these areas.

The Parliamentarians also threw light on issues specific to their Constituencies pertaining to electricity.�They also put forth proposals for improving the present system.

The Parliamentarians who attended the meeting included Sajid Hussain Turi, Mohsin Dawar, �Gul Zafar Khan, Gul Dad Khan, Munir Khan Orakzai, �Ali Wazir , Muhammad� Iqbal Khan and Abdul Shakoor._