Rs 72bn allocated for smooth integration of merged KP districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Planning and Development has allocated Rs 72 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 with an aim to ensure smooth integration of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into the mainstream, With enhanced PSDP from Rs 675 billion (2018-19) to Rs 701, the government has been focusing on less developed districts for attaining regional equalization with Balochistan being the biggest beneficiary of this initiative, according to the one year performance report of PTI government.

Focus areas for the Ministry of Planning has been agriculture, the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Initiative, Kamyab Jawan Programme, Ten Billion Tsunami Plantation project, Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy and merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government has taken a major initiative in agriculture as Rs 12 billion has been allocated for the sector as compared to Rs 1 billion during 2018-19 to ensure food security and bring about prosperity among small farmers.

The Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Initiative and the Kamyab Jawan Programme have been launched by allocating Rs 10 billion to each initiative while Ten Billion Tsunami Tree Plantation Programme has been initiated with Rs 7.5 billion to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

The Taskforce on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy has been constituted by the prime minister with the Ministry of Planning being its secretariat. An allocation of Rs 14 billion for 27 projects (worth Rs 164 billion) considered to be in line with vision of the PTI government has been made in the PSDP for 2019-20.

New areas of focus, in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), have been added under "One Corridor, Multiple Doors" with the aim of ensuring inclusive and sustainable growth.

These areas included Trade and Market Access, Industrial Development and Global Value Chains, Socio-economic Development and Poverty Alleviation, Agriculture modernization and Marketing, Gawadar Oil City and Blue Economy, Regional Connectivity and Third Party Country Participation.

According to the report, formulation of 12th Five Year Plan (2018-23) was started in August 2018 which was earlier lying dormant. The document was drafted in consultation with relevant stakeholders (Federal and provincial / area governments, academia, technical experts) and the Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

The draft 12th Plan was approved by the National Economic Council (NEC) in principle, in May 2019, subject to consultations with the provinces and the Prime Minister's Office. Amended draft of 12th Plan after consultations with the provinces was about to be shared with the Prime Minister's Office prior to publishing.

The report said that within the ambit of rules and procedures, funds' release processes have been simplified, ensuring timely release to ministries for their projects. An amount of Rs. 660 billion against PSDP of Rs. 675 billion (2018-19), 98% was authorized for release up to 30th June, 2019, as compared to 76% during 2017-18.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) being the most relevant to Ministry of Planning and Development has been attached with the ministry for initiatives such as rebasing of price statistics, rebasing of national accounts, Labour Force Survey (2017-18) and development of PBS Tablet (Android) Based Price Collection System (TPCS) for end-to-end data collection to increase the credibility in Price Statistics System of Pakistan.