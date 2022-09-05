Rs. 7,31,050 distributed among police officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :SSP Investigation Captain (Rtd) Aamir Khan Niazi has distributed cheque amounting to Rs. 7,31,050 to the family of nine serving police officers and one martyred police officer.

According to the police spokesman, SSP Investigation Captain (Rtd) Aamir Khan Niazi distributed cheques to the families of martyrs and serving police employees, cheque were given to the parents of children who showed outstanding performance in the field of education, dowry fund and other financial support.

On this occasion, SSP Investigation Captain (Rtd) Aamir Khan Niazi said"Rawalpindi Police was like a family, the welfare of the officers and personnel is one of the first priorities which will always be ensured, for the welfare of the children of police officers and personnel and all possible steps are being taken in this regard."