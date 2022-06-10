UrduPoint.com

Rs. 7.3951 Billion Earmarked For SUPARCO In PSDP 2022-23

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022

Rs. 7.3951 billion earmarked for SUPARCO in PSDP 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The government has allocated Rs. 7.3951 billion for Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23.

According to budgetary documents issued on Friday, Rs. 7.0998 billion has been earmarked for the nine on-going schemes of the Science and Technological Research Division while Rs. 295.266 million has been allocated for the one new scheme.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs. 3 billion including Rs.805.065 million foreign component has been allocated for Establishment of Pakistan Space Center (PSC), Rs. 2500 million including Rs. 498.041 million foreign component for Pakistan Multi-Mission Communication Satellite System (PakSat-MM1).

Rs. 500 million has been earmarked for Pakistan Optical Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-O2), Rs. 345.945 million for Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Satellite Navigation Program (PSNP), Rs. 300 million for Advanced Systems for PakSat-1R Ground Control Segment (GCS) and Rs. 194 million for Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Remote Sensing Synthetic Aperture Radar Satellite System (PRSS-S1).

Among the new schemes, Rs. 295.266 million has been earmarked for Feasibility and System Definition Study (FSDS) of Pakistan Communication Satellite - 2 (PakSat-2).

