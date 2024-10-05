Open Menu

Rs. 73m Spent On Treatment Of 894 Cops' Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Financial assistance for medical expenses of children suffering from serious illnesses is being provided under the “Hamaray Phool” project of the Police Department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Financial assistance for medical expenses of children suffering from serious illnesses is being provided under the “Hamaray Phool” project of the Police Department.

In the first nine months of this year, over Rs. 73 million were spent on treatment of 894 children, according to a Police Department press release issued on Saturday.

As many as 582 children suffering from cerebral palsy were released Rs 33.75 million, while 152 children with thalassemia were granted Rs. 13.365 million. Additionally, Rs. 9 million were spent on cochlear implant surgeries for six children, and around Rs. 4 million were used for cancer and bone marrow transplant treatments of 15 children.

Approximately Rs. 3.5 million were spent on surgeries on 13 children with heart, kidney, and other organ issues.

Over Rs. 7.2 million were allocated for immediate medical financial assistance of 60 children. More than Rs. 2.2 million were spent on treatment of 38 children with hearing impairments, and 28 children with physical disabilities were provided with state-of-the-art wheelchairs.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police we a family, and the swift recovery of sick children was top priority. He added that last year, Rs. 95 million were spent on their treatment, and this year, more health grants have been initiated.

