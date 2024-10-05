Rs. 73m Spent On Treatment Of 894 Cops' Children
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Financial assistance for medical expenses of children suffering from serious illnesses is being provided under the “Hamaray Phool” project of the Police Department
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Financial assistance for medical expenses of children suffering from serious illnesses is being provided under the “Hamaray Phool” project of the Police Department.
In the first nine months of this year, over Rs. 73 million were spent on treatment of 894 children, according to a Police Department press release issued on Saturday.
As many as 582 children suffering from cerebral palsy were released Rs 33.75 million, while 152 children with thalassemia were granted Rs. 13.365 million. Additionally, Rs. 9 million were spent on cochlear implant surgeries for six children, and around Rs. 4 million were used for cancer and bone marrow transplant treatments of 15 children.
Approximately Rs. 3.5 million were spent on surgeries on 13 children with heart, kidney, and other organ issues.
Over Rs. 7.2 million were allocated for immediate medical financial assistance of 60 children. More than Rs. 2.2 million were spent on treatment of 38 children with hearing impairments, and 28 children with physical disabilities were provided with state-of-the-art wheelchairs.
IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the Punjab Police we a family, and the swift recovery of sick children was top priority. He added that last year, Rs. 95 million were spent on their treatment, and this year, more health grants have been initiated.
Recent Stories
Gauff fights back to set up Beijing final against Muchova
Football: English Championship results
Football: English Premier League results
Rubaba for aligning educational system with modern demands, professional develop ..
Djokovic 'shakes rust off' to make third round of Shanghai Masters
Gujranwala division wins National Rescue Challenge-2024
CM visits Bank of Punjab, sets target to lead rankings
Qaiser Ahmed for boosting foreign investment in maritime sector
Scientific symposium on date palm held
Punjab seeks troops’ deployment after Islamabad
Video featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Amir storms into social media
Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shoukat among 6 soldiers martyred in N Waziristan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubaba for aligning educational system with modern demands, professional development of teachers2 minutes ago
-
Glgit-Baltistan CM pays tribute to martyred Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat, four soldiers30 minutes ago
-
175 farmers booked over water theft40 minutes ago
-
COAS, senior army officers, soldiers offer funeral prayers of Spinwam martyrs40 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in Lahore traffic accident40 minutes ago
-
2 factories sealed over dengue larvae40 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Darul Amaan, Kashana1 hour ago
-
District administration taking action for dengue prevention1 hour ago
-
Gujranwala division wins National Rescue Challenge-20244 minutes ago
-
Ramesh Singh pays tribute to martyrs1 hour ago
-
Practical steps being taken to control smog1 hour ago
-
Programme for rehabilitation of acid victims opened at BVH1 hour ago