UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 74 Bln Being Spent To Reinforce Gas Transmission Network

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:39 PM

Rs 74 bln being spent to reinforce gas transmission network

The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGCL, under a strategy to reinforce and expand their transmission network would lay additional 13,599 kilometers (KM) during the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The two state companies, SNGPL and SSGCL, under a strategy to reinforce and expand their transmission network would lay additional 13,599 kilometers (KM) during the current fiscal year.

The capacity of Sui Northern Gas Company Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) would be enhanced by laying additional 12,100 KM and 1,499 KM pipelines in their areas respectively by June 2020, official sources told APP.

The two utility companies would invest Rs 7,161 million on transmission projects, Rs 48,288 million on distribution projects and Rs 18,556 million on other schemes bringing the total investment of around Rs 74 billion.

While, the companies were expecting that they would provide gas supply to approximately 430,695 new consumers during the fiscal year 2019-20, they said.

Answering a question, the sources said, the companies had laid 69 KM transmission, 3,232 KM distribution and 1,366 KM service lines and connected 165 villages and towns with their network during July 2018 to February 2019.

During eight months of the last fiscal year, the two utility companies provided 428,305 additional gas connections including 425,404 domestic, 2,770 commercial and 131 industrial across the country.

To another question, they said, the companies had laid 328 KM gas transmission network, 8,861 KM distribution and 1,216 KM service lines and connected 231 villages and towns to the gas network during the year 2017-18.

Pakistan has an extensive gas network of over 12,971 KM transmission 139,827 KM distribution and 37,058 services gas pipelines to cater the requirement of more than 9.6 million consumers across the country.

Related Topics

Company February June July Gas 2018 2019 2020 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Billion Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

2 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

57 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.