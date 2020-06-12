UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 74,497.770 Mln Allocated For Power Sector Ongoing, New Schemes In PSDP-2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 06:36 PM

Rs 74,497.770 mln allocated for power sector ongoing, new schemes in PSDP-2020-21

The government has earmarked Rs 74497.770 million for various power sectors ongoing and new schemes under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has earmarked Rs 74497.770 million for various power sectors ongoing and new schemes under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Year 2020-21.

A sum of Rs 72,484.790 million has been specified for various ongoing projects while Rs 2,012.980 million for new schemes in the PSDP 2020-21.

An amount of Rs 20,096.790 million has allocated for installation of 600 MW Coal Fired Power project Jamshoro, Rs 3,000 million for 220-KV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Transmission Line, Rs 2,675 million for construction of new 220 kV Guddu Sibbi Single Circuit Transmission Line, Rs 3,200 million for 500kV Faisalabad New Transmission Line, Rs 3,000 million each 500-kV Lahore North (NTDC) and 500kV HVDC Transmission System between Tajikisan and Pakistan for CASA-1000.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 4,000 million has specified for evacuation of power from 1224 MW wind power plants at Jhimpir Clusters, Rs 6000 million for interconnection of Isolated Makran Network, Rs 2500 million each for evacuation of power from Suki Kinari Kohala power project and power distribution enhancement investment programme-II, Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project for IESCO, Rs 2,130 million for enhancement of transmission capacity of NTDC system, Rs 2,000 million for power distribution enhancement project programme-2 AMI Project for LESCO and Rs 1500 million for upgradation of NTDC's telecommunication.

Under new schemes, an amount of Rs 1,000 million has allocated for provision of electricity of Dhabeji SEZ project, Rs 350 million for ABC cable for Peshawar andBannu Circle (PESCO), Rs 300 million for establishment of 132KV Grid station Matta(Swat) and Rs 300 million for establishment of 132 KV grid station at Bin Qasim.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Faisalabad Peshawar Electricity Swat Circle Jamshoro Bin Qasim From Government Million Islamabad Electric Supply Company LESCO PESCO

Recent Stories

Jemmia Khan Talks about complexity of social relat ..

2 minutes ago

Federal Budget 2020-21: Rs7600 Billion Budget to b ..

8 minutes ago

Members of &#039;Sharjah Youth&#039; train to prot ..

8 minutes ago

Budget for 2020-21: Industries Minister says no ne ..

53 minutes ago

Islamabad Police refused to register FIR against U ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terror attack in Nigeria

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.