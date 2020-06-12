Rs 74,497.770 mln allocated for power sector ongoing, new schemes in PSDP-2020-21

The government has earmarked Rs 74497.770 million for various power sectors ongoing and new schemes under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Year 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :The government has earmarked Rs 74497.770 million for various power sectors ongoing and new schemes under Annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for Year 2020-21.

A sum of Rs 72,484.790 million has been specified for various ongoing projects while Rs 2,012.980 million for new schemes in the PSDP 2020-21.

An amount of Rs 20,096.790 million has allocated for installation of 600 MW Coal Fired Power project Jamshoro, Rs 3,000 million for 220-KV Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob Transmission Line, Rs 2,675 million for construction of new 220 kV Guddu Sibbi Single Circuit Transmission Line, Rs 3,200 million for 500kV Faisalabad New Transmission Line, Rs 3,000 million each 500-kV Lahore North (NTDC) and 500kV HVDC Transmission System between Tajikisan and Pakistan for CASA-1000.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 4,000 million has specified for evacuation of power from 1224 MW wind power plants at Jhimpir Clusters, Rs 6000 million for interconnection of Isolated Makran Network, Rs 2500 million each for evacuation of power from Suki Kinari Kohala power project and power distribution enhancement investment programme-II, Advanced Metering Infrastructure Project for IESCO, Rs 2,130 million for enhancement of transmission capacity of NTDC system, Rs 2,000 million for power distribution enhancement project programme-2 AMI Project for LESCO and Rs 1500 million for upgradation of NTDC's telecommunication.

Under new schemes, an amount of Rs 1,000 million has allocated for provision of electricity of Dhabeji SEZ project, Rs 350 million for ABC cable for Peshawar andBannu Circle (PESCO), Rs 300 million for establishment of 132KV Grid station Matta(Swat) and Rs 300 million for establishment of 132 KV grid station at Bin Qasim.