Rs 7.5 bln approve for 10BTT; amount to be released: Amin Aslam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday confirmed that Rs 7.5 billion have been approved from the Federal cabinet for 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) and the amount would be released soon.

The amount comprises the federal government share for all the provinces where the same amount would be given by the provinces for the implementation of 10BTT, adding, "This amount is the share for first year of the project's execution," the adviser told the media during post exposure visit of mainstream media persons to Billion Tree Afforestation Project (BTAP).

He said BTAP or Billion Tree Tsunami of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was a revolutionary project which turned the tide not only in terms of ecology rather social development.

"I have been recently to the United Nations General Assembly session where the President has taken keen interest in BTAP project and they are mulling over to take it as one of the best model projects across the world. International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), World Economic Forum (WEF), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Bonn Challenge and international media has given due importance to BTAP and are also taking keen interest," the adviser noted.

Amin said, "BTAP has entered into a phase where it has become a launching pad for 10 BTT. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has also taken 1.5 billion plantation target other than its existing 1.208 billion plants to be planted under 10 BTT." He vowed that those individuals of KP Forest Department who rendered the sacrifices of their precious lives while fighting against timber mafia and forest fires, the government would certainly provide financial assistance to these great heroes of the nation. "They are paid very limited salaries whereas they do not bother to sacrifice their precious live to protect the green reserves of the BTAP which shows their commitment towards this humanitarian cause," he added.

"Forest fires are a global phenomenon due to climate change which is also recurring in the advanced country of the United States of America's Colorado forests. The forest fires in KP have mostly occurred due to negligence and irresponsible behavior of tourists visiting forests in the province and Pine cones which are highly inflammable during hot weather.

We will incorporate best forest fire fighting paraphernalia in the latest project to prevent such disastrous incidents," he said.

Amin Aslam extended his gratitude to the mainstream journalist fraternity for visiting the activity sites of BTAP.

He called the media as the most effective source of information and public awareness which should play its role in the development of the nation.

The adviser noted that all those people involved in the BTAP would be paid their wages and no one would be left behind in this regard.

"Eucalyptus has been planted in Dera Ismail Khan which is a water logged area with saline land. However, it has helped in reducing the ground water level and revived biodiversity and ecology in that area where IUCN has conducted a report on the rejuvenation of biodiversity. The IUCN report mentions that this project has helped in achieving 9 Aichi targets under the Convention on Biological Diversity," Amin informed.

BTAP, he said was the only project that had achieved global acclaim and the United Nations was presenting it as model for other countries to replicate for mitigating climate change impacts. It was also the only public project that had been evaluated through third party WWF which had released three audit reports available on the BTAP website, he added.

However, the journalists during their interaction with the Adviser expressed their views and showed their interest for constructive projection of the first ever mega environment conservation. They mentioned that the exposure visit helped them to attain firsthand knowledge and practical approach over the BTAP plantation mechanism and also to buster the myth of Eucalyptus being mongered by the critics of the project.

The exposure visit was organized by the ministry of climate change in collaboration with the National office of Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) and the forest department.