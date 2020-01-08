UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs. 75 Bln Spent On Development Schemes Under PSDP In Dec 2019: Asad Umar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Rs. 75 bln spent on development schemes under PSDP in Dec 2019: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Tuesday said that with greater focus development, the present government spent a huge amount of Rs. 75 billion on development schemes in the month of December 2019 alone under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

"In the previous 5 months this expenditure was Rs. 87 billion. So in one month we nearly spent as much as during the last 5 months," Asad Umar said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Related Topics

Asad Umar Social Media December 2019 Government Billion

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

47 minutes ago

Solemn ceremony for Iran general turns tragic

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan orders removal of encro ..

3 minutes ago

Soleimani, 'living martyr' who rose above Iran rif ..

3 minutes ago

Johnson, Erdogan Agree on Need for Diplomacy After ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.