Rs. 75 bln spent on development schemes under PSDP in Dec 2019: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Tuesday said that with greater focus development, the present government spent a huge amount of Rs. 75 billion on development schemes in the month of December 2019 alone under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

"In the previous 5 months this expenditure was Rs. 87 billion. So in one month we nearly spent as much as during the last 5 months," Asad Umar said in a tweet posted on his social media account.