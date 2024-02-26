Open Menu

Rs 7.5 Mln Paid To Applicants On Ombudsman Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Rs 7.5 mln paid to applicants on ombudsman orders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, pending dues of more than Rs 7.5 million under different heads were paid to 53 applicants.

Official sources said here Monday that the dues were paid under education scholarships, farewell, death, and monthly and marriage grants.

The cases had been pending for long with benevolent fund board, Secretary Punjab Workers Welfare Board, Secretary Labour and Human Resource Punjab, District Monitoring Officer Education and Punjab social Protection Authority.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Marriage Million Labour

Recent Stories

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres hand ..

Two state-of-the-art High-Performance Centres handed over to PCB

1 hour ago
 How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

How can Lahore Qalandars survive in PSL 9?

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war f ..

Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab C ..

Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM

3 hours ago
 Who is Maryam Nawaz?

Who is Maryam Nawaz?

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerv ..

PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash

21 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

24 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan