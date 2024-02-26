Rs 7.5 mln paid to applicants on ombudsman orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, pending dues of more than Rs 7.5 million under different heads were paid to 53 applicants.

Official sources said here Monday that the dues were paid under education scholarships, farewell, death, and monthly and marriage grants.

The cases had been pending for long with benevolent fund board, Secretary Punjab Workers Welfare Board, Secretary Labour and Human Resource Punjab, District Monitoring Officer Education and Punjab social Protection Authority.