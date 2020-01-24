UrduPoint.com
Rs 750 Mn Distributed Among Owners Of Damaged Houses Under CLCP: Deputy Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 09:20 PM

The grand Jirga of Mehsud tribe was held here Friday in the DC compound in connection with the survey conducted under Citizen Losses Compensation Programme (CLCP), a component of FATA Sustainable Return and Rehabilitation Strategy (FSRRS).

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The grand Jirga of Mehsud tribe was held here Friday in the DC compound in connection with the survey conducted under Citizen Losses Compensation Programme (CLCP), a component of FATA Sustainable Return and Rehabilitation Strategy (FSRRS).

Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Hameedullah Khattak, Sector Commander Brigadier Imtiaz, Brigadier Naik Nam along with tribal leaders Malik Masood Ahmed, former Senator Saleh Shah, Malik Habib Mehsud, Malik Inayatullah Khan, Malik Hashim, Malik Iqbal, Malik Karamat and others attended the jirga.

Addressing the jirga, Deputy Commissioner said that during three months a sum of Rs 750 million has been distributed among the owners of the damaged houses and more than 8000 cheques would be given among tribesmen.

He said that areas left in the survey would be included in the second phase which would soon be initiated. He informed the jirga that till date overall Rs12 billion has been distrusted among owners of damaged houses.

Speaking on the occasion, tribal leaders of Mehsud tribes Malik Inayatullah Khan and former Senator Saleh Shah told the jirga that the Mehsud tribe is suffering from different problems that needed to be resolved on priority basis.

