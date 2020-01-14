Rs 7500 prize bond draw will be held on Feb 3 in Hyderabad

The 81st draw of Rs. 7500 prize bond will be held on 3 February, 2020 here in the premises of State Bank of Pakistan, Hyderabad

In a statement issued here by the Regional Director National Savings Hyderabad Abdul Gafoor Baloch, the 81st draw of Rs. 7500 denomination prize bond will be held on Monday (February, 03, 2020) at about 8:30 in the morning in the premises of State Bank of Pakistan, Thandi Sarak, Hyderabad.