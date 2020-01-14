UrduPoint.com
Rs 7500 Prize Bond Draw Will Be Held On Feb 3 In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 03:28 PM

Rs 7500 prize bond draw will be held on Feb 3 in Hyderabad

The 81st draw of Rs. 7500 prize bond will be held on 3 February, 2020 here in the premises of State Bank of Pakistan, Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ):The 81st draw of Rs. 7500 prize bond will be held on 3 February, 2020 here in the premises of State Bank of Pakistan, Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here by the Regional Director National Savings Hyderabad Abdul Gafoor Baloch, the 81st draw of Rs. 7500 denomination prize bond will be held on Monday (February, 03, 2020) at about 8:30 in the morning in the premises of State Bank of Pakistan, Thandi Sarak, Hyderabad.

