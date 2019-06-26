Rs 75579.860 mn released for ongoing NHA road infrastructure projects under PSDP

Out of a total allocation of Rs 185197.800 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government has released Rs 75579.860 million for ongoing road infrastructure projects of National Highway Authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Out of a total allocation of Rs 185197.800 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the government has released Rs 75579.860 million for ongoing road infrastructure projects of National Highway Authority

An official source told APP on Wednesday that for construction of Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section), Rs 40,666 million have been earmarked out which Rs 2866.200 million have been released todate. He said that out of Rs 2550 allocated for the project, Rs 2020.million have been released for 18.3 km long six-lane ring road from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore.

For construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Services Peshawar Morr-New Islamabad International Airport (Length 25.6 km) Rs 2500 million which have have already been released.

He said for construction of KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot (118.057 KM) Part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-Revised figure of PSDP stands at Rs 19500 million out of which Rs 1500 million have been released.

He said that revised figure of Rs 2000 million have been allocated for Improvement, Up-gradation and Widening of Jaglot -Skardu Road (S-1,167 km) which has been released. For Lowari Road Tunnel and Access Roads Project Rs 1500 million have been allocated and so far Rs 1050 million released,the official source informed.

He said that revised allocation for 32.2 km Peshawar Northern Bypass stands at Rs 3500 million out of which Rs 700 million have been released . For construction of four-lane bridge across river Indus linking Layyah with Taunsa including two-lane approach road and river training works total allocation Rs 1500 million has been made out of which Rs 1050 million have been released. For Halka- D I Khan Motorway Rs 25,000 have been allocated out of which Rs 18,000 have been released while for its land acquisition and affected properties Rs 2,500 have been allocated and Rs 1,000 released so far.