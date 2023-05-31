UrduPoint.com

Rs 75,589 Million Released For NHA Road Infrastructure Projects Under PSDP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2023 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The government released Rs 76,589.14 million for National Highway Authority's Public Sector Development Programme during the current fiscal year.

An official of the NHA informed on Wednesday that so far local Currency authorization for NHA's projects stood at Rs 61,628.72 million whereas disbursement worth Rs 14,960.

42 million has been done in shape of foreign aid.

It is worth a mention that a total allocation of Rs 111,253.40 million was done for road infrastructure projects of the NHA in the current financial year budget last year.

Out of the total allocation of Rs 111,253.40 million, Rs 88,393.40 million were allocated in local currency whereas Rs 22,860.00 million were earmarked in foreign component worth Rs 22,860.00 million.

