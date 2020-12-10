Rs. 757 mln distributed under 'Ehsas Kifalat Programme': Commissioner

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said that so far Rs. 757 million had been distributed among 63,107 deserving persons across the division under 'Ehsas Kifalat Programme' while the total number of eligible persons of the division was 109,015 who would be given a total of Rs. 1.4 billion

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood said that so far Rs. 757 million had been distributed among 63,107 deserving persons across the division under 'Ehsas Kifalat Programme' while the total number of eligible persons of the division was 109,015 who would be given a total of Rs. 1.4 billion.

She expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting of the first and second quarters of the 'Ehsas Kifalat Programme' here on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi, Director Benazir Income Support Programme Muqaddas Cheema and other concerned officers.

The commissioner directed that the problems faced by the deserving persons at the 40 distribution camps of the division should be resolved, adding that anti-coronavirus measures should also be ensured at these cash payment centers.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Director BISP Muqaddas Cheema said that as per the direction of Chairperson Sania Nishtar, 2.3 million special persons were also being included in the 'Ehsas Kifalat Programme'.

He said that under this program, from July to December, 13,853 deserving people in Mianwali districtreceived Rs. 166 million, 15,819 people in Bhakkar Rs. 190 million, 6,365 people in Khushab Rs. 70 million while in district Sargodha Rs. 325 million was being distributed to 27,071 deserving, and which was 54% of the target.

She further said that Rs. 319 million would be distributed among 26,570 deserving people of Mianwali district, Rs. 437 million in 36,445 people of Bhakkar, Rs. 133 million in 11,057 people of Khushab and Rs. 539 million in 44,933 people of Sargodha district.