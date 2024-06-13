Rs. 7.5bln Allocated For Power Sector's Ongoing & New Schemes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs. 7.5 billion for various ongoing and new schemes of power sector for the year 2024-25.
According to the budget document, released here on Wednesday, out of total allocation, a sum of Rs. 2.88 billion had been specified for the ongoing schemes. A sum of Rs. 32.870 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes of buildings, Rs. 89.881 million for research and development, Rs. 1.462 billion for solar energy, Rs. 713 million for hydel energy, Rs. 366.5 million for bio-gas project and Rs. 215 million for other projects.
Similarly, for the new schemes, Rs.
4.62 billion has been allocated, an amount of Rs. 20 million earmarked for establishment of Centralised Remote Monitoring and Management Centre in Energy Development Lahore. Rs 4.1 billion has been allocated for chief minister’s initiatives in which Rs. 4 billion has been earmarked for 'Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Programme' and Rs. 50 million for Chief Minister Fund for Indigenisation of Solar Panel Production/Manufacturing Punjab and Rs. 50 million for Chief Minister's Initiative for Promotion of Renewable Energy Technologies. Similarly, a sum of Rs. 500 million has been allocated for solar energy as well.
Recent Stories
PM decides to review TMS on daily basis
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply during Eid holidays5 minutes ago
-
.5 minutes ago
-
Rs. 187bln allocated as non-development budget for police5 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalized to hold Shandur Polo Festival on June 28: Secy6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects arrangements in Niamoana cattle market6 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25: Rs. 400mln allocated for labour, HR development6 minutes ago
-
Efforts to dealt with adverse effects of climate change: CM’s aide15 minutes ago
-
Pb govt announces Kisan Dost Package of Rs 64.60 bln in budget15 minutes ago
-
Tahir lauds role of EU for providing IT equipment Balochistan Assembly15 minutes ago
-
Malakand people to soon have modern healthcare facilities: Minister15 minutes ago
-
Punjab unveils people-friendly budget with major health initiatives: Salman15 minutes ago
-
Budget 2024-25 aims fiscal consolidation, next IMF negotiations focusing social safety net, structur ..16 minutes ago