(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The Punjab government has allocated an amount of Rs. 7.5 billion for various ongoing and new schemes of power sector for the year 2024-25.

According to the budget document, released here on Wednesday, out of total allocation, a sum of Rs. 2.88 billion had been specified for the ongoing schemes. A sum of Rs. 32.870 million has been earmarked for ongoing schemes of buildings, Rs. 89.881 million for research and development, Rs. 1.462 billion for solar energy, Rs. 713 million for hydel energy, Rs. 366.5 million for bio-gas project and Rs. 215 million for other projects.

Similarly, for the new schemes, Rs.

4.62 billion has been allocated, an amount of Rs. 20 million earmarked for establishment of Centralised Remote Monitoring and Management Centre in Energy Development Lahore. Rs 4.1 billion has been allocated for chief minister’s initiatives in which Rs. 4 billion has been earmarked for 'Chief Minister Roshan Gharana Programme' and Rs. 50 million for Chief Minister Fund for Indigenisation of Solar Panel Production/Manufacturing Punjab and Rs. 50 million for Chief Minister's Initiative for Promotion of Renewable Energy Technologies. Similarly, a sum of Rs. 500 million has been allocated for solar energy as well.