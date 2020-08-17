UrduPoint.com
Rs 7.5m Received From General Bus Stand Defaulters:

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, a special task force, headed by Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz and Administrator General Bus Stand Ghous Khan recovered arrears of Rs 7.5 million, out of Rs 30 million, from defaulters.

The DRTA secretary told the media that defaulters had been warned to submit all their arrears within seven days or face closure of their shops, business centres and sheds. They were warned that re-auction of all sheds and shops would be held and they would be responsible for their losses.

He said that in terms of rent recovery, Rs 7.2 million had been received from 21 shops and adda fees for August, Rs 1.32 million, had also been received from 15 traders.

