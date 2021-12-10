UrduPoint.com

Rs 7.5m Relief Provided To Complainants On Ombudsman's Orders

Complainants of different districts have been provided legal relief to the tune of Rs 7.5 million by the government departments concerned on the directions of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan

According to a handout issued here on Friday, the Jhang-based applicant Khadija Iqbal was given Rs 2.85 million as pending dues of her husband who died during service.

The Ombudsman office also directed the Director-General Agriculture (Fields) Punjab to pay group insurance, death grant along with creation of OSD post for issuance of pension and other emoluments to the widow, and a compliance report should be submitted to Ombudsman office within 45 days positively.

On another complaint, the complainant was paid Rs 2.

2 million as a result of the intervention of the Ombudsman office and a summary had also been sent to the competent authority to initiate disciplinary proceedings under PEEDA Act against former district education officer Shafqat Habib responsible for negligence and delay.

In a similar case, a Tobe Tek Singh-based applicant Naseem Akhtar was given arrears of salaries valuing Rs 640,081 of her deceased husband who was an employee of the Social Welfare Department.

On a separate application, the district education authority Rahim Yar Khan paid arrears of dues amounting to Rs 1.82 million to a complainant Iftikhar Ahmed Khan and provision of salary has also been started after approval of OSD post as his father died during service.

