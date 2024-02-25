Rs 7.5mln Disbursed To 53 People On Ombudsman Orders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Through the efforts of Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, outstanding dues amounting to Rs 7.558 million, including educational scholarships, farewell grants, death grants, monthly grants, and marriage grants, were disbursed to 53 individuals.
Acting on the orders of the Ombudsman, relief was extended to petitioners belonging to various districts whose cases were pending due to various reasons.
The spokesperson told the media on Sunday that the Ombudsman office facilitated families of deceased government employees, ensuring payment of farewell grants, death grants, monthly grants, and marriage grants. Additionally, 22 citizens were provided educational grants amounting to Rs 852,000. The citizens commend Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman Khan for his effective intervention in addressing their concerns.
