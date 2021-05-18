Rs 7.6 billion for Burewala Ring Road, upgraded cardiac ward, other Vehari schemes

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :District Development Committee (DDC) Vehari on Tuesday approved over Rs 7.6 billion funds for various development schemes including nearly a billion for two big projects for Burewala i.e an upgraded cardiac care ward at THQ hospital and an 8.8 kilometer Ring Road to resolve city's traffic problems.

Met in Vehari with deputy commissioner Mubeen Elahi in the chair on Tuesday, the DDC reviewed progress on 127 uplift schemes of district Vehari involving a cost of Rs 7.677 billion.

Deputy director development Muzaffar Khan, representatives of politicians including Tahir Iqbal Chaudhry, Aurangzeb Khan Khichchi, Rai Mubashir Kharal, Sajjad Khan Khichchi and others were in attendance.

The prominent schemes discussed included Rs 500 million for upgradation of cardiac care ward at THQ hospital Burewala, Rs 457.

1 million worth Burewala ring road that would be 8.8 kilometer long and repair/revival of 15-kilometer long road from Gaggo Mandi to Sheikh Faazil to be completed at a cost of Rs 200 million.

Others included 88 community development schemes, 18 road schemes, seven health sector schemes, four higher educatiin schemes, seven WS&S schemes, a scheme of public building, one emergency scheme besides irrigation schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, DC said that government was striving hard to provide upgraded basic facilities to the people at their door step.

He said that work on Burewala Ring Road, upgradation of cardiac ward at THQ Burewala and repair of Gaggo-Sheikh Faazil road would begin soon.