Rs. 7.6 million fines imposed over profiteering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mianwali , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has said that during a drive against inflation, price control magistrates conducted raids in the division and imposed Rs. 4.3 million fines on profiteers.

The price control magistrates also conducted raids and collectively imposed Rs. 3.3 million fines on shopkeepers for selling sugar against the government fix rates.

According to handout issued here on Sunday, Commissioner Dr Farah Masood stated this while chairing a meeting regarding price checking, controlling corona virus and other administrative affairs in the division.

Deputy Commissioner Minawali Omer Sher Chattah, DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyer, DC Musarrat Jabeen, Bhakhar Mosa Raza, ADCG Sargodha, Director Health Muhammad Riaz, Drug Inspectors and president PMA Dr. Sikandar Hayat and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.

The Commissioner directed the price control magistrates for ensuring the provision of daily use items to the people on fix rates adding that strict action must be taken against the black marketers, price hikers and hoarders.

The Commissioner also directed for making sure the provision of petrol and diesel at government rates.

Dr. Farah Masood further directed the deputy commissioners for setting up of selling markets of sacrificial animals far from the cities. She also asked the deputy commissioners for counseling with the heirs of deceased of corona patients.

Deputy Commissioners told the meeting that the SOPs regarding corona virus are being implemented in letter and spirit.

They further told that there was no shortage of Sugar, Flour and petrol whereas administration was intouch with petrol supply companies for incessant supply of petrol in the division.