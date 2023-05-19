Rs 76,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates, during a crackdown on profiteering, imposed Rs 76,000 fine on 69 shopkeepers, here on Friday.

The magistrates, during inspection of prices of fruits, vegetables, sugar, meat, chicken meat and other edible items in various markets and bazaars, found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging consumers and imposed fine on the spot.