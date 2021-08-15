UrduPoint.com

Rs 761m Motor Vehicle Tax, Rs 120m Property Tax Recovered From Karachi In July: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, Narcotics Control, Parliamentary Affairs and food Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday said that Rs 761.539 million was collected from Karachi in terms of motor vehicles tax in July during the current financial year.

Sharing further details, the provincial minister said that Rs. 34.628 million was collected from Hyderabad and Rs. 10.030 million from Sukkur under the head of motor vehicle tax during July 2021.

Chawla further said that Rs 5.147 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad in terms of motor vehicle tax while Rs 7.714 million was recovered from Larkana and Rs 4.

990 million from Mirpurkhas.

He said that Rs 120 million was collected from Karachi and Rs 5.363 million from Hyderabad in terms of property tax, while in this regard, Rs. 1.995 million was received from Sukkur and Rs 0.906 million from Shaheed Benazirabad.

Chawla said that Rs 0.687 million was collected from Larkana and Rs 0.680 million from Mirpurkhas in terms of property tax.

He advised the tax defaulters to deposit their taxes on time to avoid any untoward situation. He asked the tax depositors to visit www.excise.gos.pk for their tax information and take advantage of online tax filing facility.

