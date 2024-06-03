Rs 7.63 Mln Recovered From Electricity Defaulters In Dir
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM
The joint teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company and district administration Dir Upper recovered Rs 7.63 million from electricity defaulters during crackdowns against power pilferers, defaulters, and illegal consumers
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The joint teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company and district administration Dir Upper recovered Rs 7.63 million from electricity defaulters during crackdowns against power pilferers, defaulters, and illegal consumers.
According to a progress report shared by the district administration, as many as 199 FIRs have been filed against electricity thieves, defaulters, and illegal consumers across the district, adding that 882 notices were served.
Apart from this, 247 persons were apprehended and Rs 26.06 million penalties were imposed on defaulters. The district administration conducted 882 joint raids against electricity pilferers in the operations.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30
NIM course participants visit PRA
Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..
World Athletics launches new biennial championship
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested4 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts3 minutes ago
-
Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 303 minutes ago
-
NIM course participants visit PRA3 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of mismanagement3 minutes ago
-
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash3 minutes ago
-
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zhob3 minutes ago
-
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan3 minutes ago
-
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff suspended-Minister10 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition11 minutes ago
-
Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens11 minutes ago
-
Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested18 minutes ago