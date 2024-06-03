Rs 7.63 mln recovered from electricity defaulters in Dir

The joint teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company and district administration Dir Upper recovered Rs 7.63 million from electricity defaulters during crackdowns against power pilferers, defaulters, and illegal consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The joint teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company and district administration Dir Upper recovered Rs 7.63 million from electricity defaulters during crackdowns against power pilferers, defaulters, and illegal consumers.

According to a progress report shared by the district administration, as many as 199 FIRs have been filed against electricity thieves, defaulters, and illegal consumers across the district, adding that 882 notices were served.

Apart from this, 247 persons were apprehended and Rs 26.06 million penalties were imposed on defaulters. The district administration conducted 882 joint raids against electricity pilferers in the operations.

APP/adi