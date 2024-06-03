Open Menu

Rs 7.63 Mln Recovered From Electricity Defaulters In Dir

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Rs 7.63 mln recovered from electricity defaulters in Dir

The joint teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company and district administration Dir Upper recovered Rs 7.63 million from electricity defaulters during crackdowns against power pilferers, defaulters, and illegal consumers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The joint teams of Peshawar Electric Supply Company and district administration Dir Upper recovered Rs 7.63 million from electricity defaulters during crackdowns against power pilferers, defaulters, and illegal consumers.

According to a progress report shared by the district administration, as many as 199 FIRs have been filed against electricity thieves, defaulters, and illegal consumers across the district, adding that 882 notices were served.

Apart from this, 247 persons were apprehended and Rs 26.06 million penalties were imposed on defaulters. The district administration conducted 882 joint raids against electricity pilferers in the operations.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Peshawar Electricity Company Progress Dir Upper From Million

Recent Stories

Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Isla ..

Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested

4 minutes ago
 Man shot dead, two injured at district courts

Man shot dead, two injured at district courts

3 minutes ago
 Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to ge ..

Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30

3 minutes ago
 NIM course participants visit PRA

NIM course participants visit PRA

3 minutes ago
 Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scho ..

Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits

3 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action a ..

Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..

3 minutes ago
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash

'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash

3 minutes ago
 Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with ..

Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..

3 minutes ago
 World Athletics launches new biennial championship

World Athletics launches new biennial championship

3 minutes ago
 BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan

BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan

3 minutes ago
 Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at ..

Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World ..

Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan