Rs. 765 Million Allocated For National Heritage & Culture Division
Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 11:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has allocated a total of Rs. 765 million for the National Heritage and Culture Division in the Public Sector Development Programme 2024-25.
According to the budgetary document issued on Wednesday, a total of 155 million has been earmarked for the seven ongoing projects of the division while Rs. 610 million has been allocated for the two new schemes.
Among the ongoing schemes, Rs. 50 million has been earmarked for `Establishment of Research & Development (R&D) Centre at Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) to Promote Soft Image of Pakistan through Cultural Heritage’ and Rs. 30 million for `Master Plan for Conservation Restoration and Development of Mai Qamro Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb in ICT’.
Rs. 20 million has been earmarked each for `Master Plan for Conservation, Preservation and Development of Shah Allah Ditta Caves’ and `Master Plan for Preservation, Restoration, Presentation and Development of Rewat Fort, Islamabad’. All these projects will be executed by Department of Archeology and Museums (DoAM).
Among the new schemes, Rs. 483.510 has been allocated for Construction of Faiz Ahmed Faiz Complex Narowal (Department of Pakistan academy of Letters Islamabad) (Quaid Azam Mazar Management board) and Rs. 126.490 has been allocated for `PC-II for Construction of National Museum of Pakistan and DOAM office building at Shakar Parian, Islamabad, Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM)’.
