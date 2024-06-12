Open Menu

Rs. 765 Million Allocated For National Heritage & Culture Division

Sumaira FH Published June 12, 2024 | 11:59 PM

Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division

The federal government has allocated a total of Rs. 765 million for the National Heritage and Culture Division in the Public Sector Development Programme 2024-25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Federal government has allocated a total of Rs. 765 million for the National Heritage and Culture Division in the Public Sector Development Programme 2024-25.

According to the budgetary document issued on Wednesday, a total of 155 million has been earmarked for the seven ongoing projects of the division while Rs. 610 million has been allocated for the two new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs. 50 million has been earmarked for `Establishment of Research & Development (R&D) Centre at Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) to Promote Soft Image of Pakistan through Cultural Heritage’ and Rs. 30 million for `Master Plan for Conservation Restoration and Development of Mai Qamro Mosque and Muqarab Khan Tomb in ICT’.

Rs. 20 million has been earmarked each for `Master Plan for Conservation, Preservation and Development of Shah Allah Ditta Caves’ and `Master Plan for Preservation, Restoration, Presentation and Development of Rewat Fort, Islamabad’. All these projects will be executed by Department of Archeology and Museums (DoAM).

Among the new schemes, Rs. 483.510 has been allocated for Construction of Faiz Ahmed Faiz Complex Narowal (Department of Pakistan academy of Letters Islamabad) (Quaid Azam Mazar Management board) and Rs. 126.490 has been allocated for `PC-II for Construction of National Museum of Pakistan and DOAM office building at Shakar Parian, Islamabad, Department of Archaeology and Museums (DoAM)’.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Narowal Mosque All Government Million

Recent Stories

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, ..

Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector

5 minutes ago
 Science & Technology sector receives allocation of ..

Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..

5 minutes ago
 Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024 ..

Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25

5 minutes ago
 BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

BISE staffers sports competitions concluded

8 minutes ago
 Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation D ..

Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25

8 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior ..

Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25

8 minutes ago

Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ..

LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge

14 minutes ago
 Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing ..

Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehb ..

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

14 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provi ..

Govt allocates Rs 157593 mln under PSDP for provinces, special areas

14 minutes ago
 Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with k ..

Budget aims to shield middle, lower classes with key relief measures: says PM Co ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan