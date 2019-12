Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa on Wednesday imposed fine of Rs 77,000 on profiteers here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) : Price Control Magistrate Jamil Ahmed Bajwa on Wednesday imposed fine of Rs 77,000 on profiteers here on Wednesday.

The price control magistrate along with a team visited various shops in Gulistan colony, Rehmatabad, Awan Chowk, Akbar chowk, Nighebanpura and others areas and imposed fine on 19 shopkeepers overcharging from consumers.