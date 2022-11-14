Rs 772m 11 development schemes approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) on Monday approved 11 development schemes of various sectors with the cost of Rs 772 million.

These schemes were approved in a meeting, presided over by Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Jan, at Commissioner's Office here. The approved development schemes included construction of new BS block in Govt Graduate Collage Town Ship, four schemes of rural and urban drains in district Kasur, five schemes of road construction under public health engineering in Kasur and others.

The commissioner directed the departments concerned that the development projects should be completed within the specific time so that the cost of the projects could not increase. He directed that the construction process should be speed up and the officers should visit the field regularly. He said that the ongoing development projects should be completed on time and handed over to the relevant departments so that facilities could be provided to the public.