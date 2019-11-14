Rs 774,000 fine imposed on 682 profiteers in Faisalabad

Price Control Magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs 774,000 on 682 profiteers in various markets and bazaars during last two weeks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) -:price Control Magistrates imposed fine amounting to Rs 774,000 on 682 profiteers in various markets and bazaars during last two weeks.

According to spokesperson here on Thursday, the teams checked 1190 merchant stores, vegetable, fruit vendors in various markets and bazaars across district and imposed fine on violators.

Cases were also registered against four shopkeepers.