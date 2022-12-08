Rs 77,500 fine imposed on retailers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The district price control magistrates imposed Rs 77,500 fine on retailers over profiteering, here on Thursday.

The price monitoring teams held 1,161 inspections in various markets and bazaars and took action against 37 shopkeepers. Two shopkeepers were also arrested.

The teams received 58 complaints of non-displaying of price lists, upon which the shopkeepers were served strict warnings.