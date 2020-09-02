UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 776.206 Mln PHA Budget 2020-21 Approved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:50 PM

Rs 776.206 mln PHA budget 2020-21 approved

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Board of Director (BoD) approved Rs 776.206 million non-development and development budget for year 2020-21.

The 18th Board of Directors meeting led by Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua was held here on Wednesday while DG PHA Dr Malik Abid Mahmood, vice chairman PHA Malik Amjad Abbas, Director Admin and finance Robina Kausar and other members participated.

The board also approved extension of employees which were recruited on quota and regularization agenda items.

Chairman PHA Ejaz Hussain Janjua said that they were heading forward to make city green and following the Prime Minister's clean and green vision. He said that they were also working to resolve the problems faced by the department.

DG PHA Dr Abid Mahmood said that renovation of city's green belts, parks and chowks was underway. The department was playing key role to enhance beauty of the city in limited resources.

He said that all facilities were being extended to citizens into the parks.

More Stories From Pakistan

