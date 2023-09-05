Open Menu

Rs 77.8 Bln Projects For Remote Areas Connectivity To Be Completed By Year End Under USF

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Rs 77.8 bln projects for remote areas connectivity to be completed by year end under USF

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :To provide connectivity to remote and unserved areas across the country 83 projects worth Rs 77.8 billion would be completed by December 2023 under the Universal Service Fund (USF).

The official of the IT ministry said the Primary objective of the USF was to connect all citizens of the country, as digitalization had become a crucial priority for both businesses and communities.

Under the Next Generation Optic Fiber (NG-OF) Network and Services programme, he said, the USF had made significant strides, contracting over 16,000 km of Optic Fiber Cable (OFC), which was expected to benefit approximately 31.5 million people nationwide.

To achieve the milestone, the USF had diligently laid fibre optic cables and installed 4g and 3g towers in remote and previously unserved areas, he added.

