(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar approved funds of 7.7 million rupees

for the renovation of residential flats for officials.

A Punjab police spokesperson shared that 5 million rupees had been allocated for the renovation

of the Elite double-story residential building at Qurban Lines, Lahore, while 2.

7 million rupees had

been allocated for residential building for personnel at the same location.

The IG Punjab said development projects as well as other renovation and beautification works

were being completed.