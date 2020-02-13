Rs 7.8 mln distributed among widows in Faisalabad

The district police distributed cheques of financial assistance of Rs 7.8 million among widows and injured police officials here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -:The district police distributed cheques of financial assistance of Rs 7.8 million among widows and injured police officials here Thursday.

CPO Cap (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Ch gave cheque of Rs 1.

9 million each to widows of Constable Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Arshad and another Constable Muhammad Arshad.He gave a cheque of Rs 150,000 to Constable Naseer Ahmed and Rs 50,000 to Constable Muhammad Iqbal who were injured during performing duty.