UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 7.8 Mln Distributed Among Widows In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

Rs 7.8 mln distributed among widows in Faisalabad

The district police distributed cheques of financial assistance of Rs 7.8 million among widows and injured police officials here Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -:The district police distributed cheques of financial assistance of Rs 7.8 million among widows and injured police officials here Thursday.

CPO Cap (Retd) Muhammad Sohail Ch gave cheque of Rs 1.

9 million each to widows of Constable Javed Iqbal, Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Arshad and another Constable Muhammad Arshad.He gave a cheque of Rs 150,000 to Constable Naseer Ahmed and Rs 50,000 to Constable Muhammad Iqbal who were injured during performing duty.

Related Topics

Injured Police Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Arena to host its first event in April

14 minutes ago

Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtia ..

3 minutes ago

12-year old body of a woman recovered from house i ..

15 minutes ago

MCC team led by Sangakkara arrives in Pakistan aft ..

31 minutes ago

Hajj applications submission likely from Feb 24

3 minutes ago

WHO head says it is too early to predict about end ..

45 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.