Rs 78,000 Fine Imposed On 63 Profiteers In Faisalabad

May 25, 2023

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 78,000 fine on 63 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and overcharging in different parts of the district on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 78,000 fine on 63 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and overcharging in different parts of the district on Thursday.

A spokesman for the city district administration said that the price monitoring teams conducted surprise visits at various markets, hotels and restaurants and found 63 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

More Stories From Pakistan

