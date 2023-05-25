Rs 78,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 78,000 fine on 63 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and overcharging in different parts of the district on Thursday.

A spokesman for the city district administration said that the price monitoring teams conducted surprise visits at various markets, hotels and restaurants and found 63 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.