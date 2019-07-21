Rs 78811 mln released for NHA road infrastructure projects under PSDP till June 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Out of a total allocation of Rs 188429.800 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19, the government released Rs 78811.860 million for ongoing road infrastructure projects of National Highway Authority till June 30.

An official source told APP on Friday that for construction of Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section), Rs 40,666 million had been earmarked out which Rs 2866.200 million were released. He said that out of Rs 2550 million allocated for the project, Rs 2020.million have been released for 18.3 km long six-lane ring road from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore.

He said for construction of 118.057 km KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot , part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-Revised figure of PSDP stands at Rs 19500 million out of which Rs 1500 million have been released.

He said that revised figures of Rs 2000 million allocated for Improvement, Up-gradation and Widening of Jaglot -Skardu Road (S-1,167 km) which has been released.

For Lowari Road Tunnel and Access Roads Project Rs 1500 million have been allocated and so far Rs 1050 million released, the official source informed.

He said that revised allocation for 32.2 km Peshawar Northern Bypass stood at Rs 3500 million out of which Rs 700 million had been released . For construction of four-lane bridge across river Indus linking Layyah with Taunsa including two-lane approach road and river training works total allocation Rs 1500 million had been made out of which Rs 1050 million were released. For Halka- D I Khan Motorway Rs 25,000 have been allocated out of which Rs 18,000 have been released while for its land acquisition and affected properties Rs 2,500 have been allocated and Rs 1,000 released so far.

For construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Services of Peshawar Morr-New Islamabad International Airport Rs 2500 million had been allocated which had been released well in time.

