Rs 79 Bln Leh Expressway Project To Provide Relief To Common Citizens, Prime Minister Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:33 PM

Rs 79 bln Leh Expressway project to provide relief to common citizens, Prime Minister told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan was told on Wednesday that the Leh Expressway project, to be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 79 billion would provide relief to the common citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, besides addressing the civic problems at large scale.

He was chairing a review meeting here on the Nullah Leh Expansion project. Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and senior officers were in attendance.

The meeting was briefed about the Nullah Leh Expansion project along with the construction of expressway on its two sides, Ring Road and industrial zones.

It was told that the project would help check the flood situation in Nullah Leh in future. The project also included the proposals of sewerage and treatment, modern construction on both sides as well as the construction of bridges and interchanges for smooth flow of traffic.

The meeting was informed that the project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 79 billion.

The prime minister, while stressing on the importance of the project, said it was very important for Rawalpindi, as it would help curb the losses caused by the floods every year.

He directed Dr Salman Shah, Advisor to the Punjab Chief Minister, to present the final proposals for approval after consultation with all the stakeholders.

The prime minister said the residents of Rawalpindi were facing various problems for the last several years due to increase in urban population. The project, besides addressing the problems of people, would also help promote investment and economic activities, he added.

