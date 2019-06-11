Rs 7.9 bn earmarked for development schemes of Planning, Development division

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The government has earmarked Rs 7.963 billion for various new and ongoing schemes of the Planning, Development and Reforms Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-20.

According to the budgetary document released here on Tuesday, the government has proposed allocation of Rs 3.624 billion for 16 ongoing schemes and another Rs 3.69 billion for seven new schemes besides allocation of Rs 649 million for various un-funded important projects.

Among new schemes, for construction of Plan House, F-5/2, Islamabad, an amount of Rs 3.5 billion has been set aside out of total estimated cost of the project of Rs 5 billion.

While for integrated energy planning, the government has earmarked Rs 60 million besides allocating Rs 50 million for nutrition improvement initiative.

Among ongoing schemes, Center of Excellence for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) will get Rs 50 million whereas an amount of Rs 150 million has also been earmarked for CPEC Support Project.

For land acquisition and site development of PIDE, Islamabad, the government has set aside an amount of Rs 2.777 billion while Rs 100 billion each has also been allocated for establishment of Pakistan Urban Planning and Policy Center and for Up-gradation of rural area frame for conduct of census and surveys Islamabad.

The project for monitoring of PSDP financed projects (revised) (phase-II) would also get Rs 80 million for the upcoming fiscal year while an amount of Rs 80 million would be allocated for National Initiative for Sustainable Development Goals/Nutrition (SDGs).