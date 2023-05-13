UrduPoint.com

Rs 79,000 Fine Imposed On 66 Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2023 | 08:19 PM

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 79,000 fine on 66 profiteers over violation of the Price Control Act in various parts of the district on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 79,000 fine on 66 profiteers over violation of the Price Control Act in various parts of the district on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the district administration said that price monitoring teams held inspections and checked various merchant stores and found dozens of retailers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Hence, they imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

