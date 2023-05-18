Rs 79,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates during crackdown against profiteering imposed Rs 79,000 fine on 66 shopkeepers here on Thursday.

The magistrates during inspection of prices of fruits, vegetables, sugar, meat, chicken meat and other edible items in various markets and bazaars found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers and imposed fines on the spot.