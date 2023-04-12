Rs. 7mln cash, motorcyclists, cars, mobiles phones recovered, 14 gangs arrested: SSP Operations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :SSP Operations Haroon Rasheed Wednesday said that 14 gangs involved in various crimes including extortion and robbery were arrested with Rs. 7 million in cash, motorcycles, cars and mobile phones have been recovered.

Talking to media men in a press briefing, SSP Operations Haroon Rashid said that besides this more than a thousand absconders accused have been arrested. He said action has been taken against 4 ice factories.

SSP Haroon Rashid disclosed that more than 2000 pistols have been seized while in another operation, 18 hand grenades have been recovered.

SSP Haroon Rashid said that during 3 months, 50 gangs involved in street crimes and other crimes were arrested and Rs. 20 stolen money from gangs has been recovered with 52 tolas stolen gold as well.

He said it is difficult to make the area completely crime-free, but efforts are being made to create a better environment.

In a question, about the increase of street crimes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, SSP Operation said there is unemployment and the major reason is the current rate of inflation wherein the young generation who are involved in crime lacks proper jobs.

He said Police have taken strict actions against the selling of Ice and Hashish. He said that the hand grenades have been handed over to CTD and it has filed a detailed report of the recovery of the hand grenades.

He said Police Jawans are at the front fighting with bravery against the terrorists as in most cases Peshawar Police is the target.