Rs. 8, 57,000 shopkeepers fined over inflation

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sargodha Asia Gul said that during a total 2177 inspections against overcharging and inflation, the district government has imposed fine of Rs. 8, 57,000 to the shopkeepers in the month of November.

During a price control review meeting at DC Hall headed by the deputy commissioner Asia Gul on Saturday, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue ShoaiB Ali briefed her that for making sure the provision of edibles at control rates in open markets of the district, the price control magistrates has conducted a total 2177 inspection in the markets during the month of November and imposed fines Rs.

857,000 to the 457 shopkeepers.

He further said district government had received a total 463 complaints on Punjab Apps of which 459 have been solved so far, adding that seven shopkeepers were arrested whereas four First Information Reports also launched against them over overcharging and self-made inflation.

The meeting was attended by all assistant commissioner and price control magistrates of the district.