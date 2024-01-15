Open Menu

Rs 8 Billion Allocates For Expansion Of Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has fastened the process for the elevation of Sukkur Airport to International status, in this connection, a survey for the expansion of the airport has been completed.

According to CAA officials on Monday, the survey for the expansion of Sukkur Airport to elevate its status to an international airport has been completed and its report has been submitted to CAA.

A budget of Rs8 billion has been allocated for the expansion of the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport Sukkur.

Officials said that a new runway and a terminal building would be built at the Sukkur Airport.

Bigger aircraft including the Airbus would be able to land at the Sukkur Airport after the expansion of the runway.

Immigration counters would be established at the airport after elevation to international status, they said.

