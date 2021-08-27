Rs 8 billion released for DG Khan uplift, says CM advisor Pitafi

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab chief minister's advisor Muhammad Hanif Khan Pitafi on Friday said that government has released Rs 8 billion funding for execution of 33 development schemes including a boys degree college, a women university, new emergency and OPD block of Ghazi Teaching Hospital in the city.

Talking to APP here, he revealed that a Violence Against Women Center (VAWC) would also be setup at the divisional headquarters DG Khan and a sum of Rs 135 million has been released.

Another Rs 100 million was released to build a home-like facility for disabled persons and Rs 522.1 million for establishing a police training school.

Pitafi said, every single rupee was being spent judiciously and under a monitoring system enforced strictly on the orders of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure quality of work and in time completion so that the projects could start benefitting people as per schedule.

Giving details, Pitafi said that a sum of Rs 199.8 million was released under ADP 2021-22 for a new boys associate degree college, a project that is under execution these days.

Rs 330 million was released for women university DG Khan, Rs 30 million for upgradation of comprehensive high school DG Khan, Rs 50 million for a basic health unit at UC-13, Rs 35 million for missing facilities at city park hockey ground, Rs 3.85 billion for new Outpatient Department and Emergency Block of Ghazi Teaching Hospital DG Khan, Rs 150 million for new education complex, and Rs 250 million for sewerage, drainage, concrete tile pavement, street lights, soaking and culverts in areas of DG khan where these were missing.

CM advisor said that Rs 22.9 million were released for metal road from college Chowk to circuit house adding that tender process has been completed. Another Rs 20 million were released for upgradation of divisional public school.

A sum of Rs 200 million were released under a second scheme of uplifting leftover areas of DG Khan for road repairs, drainage, concrete tile pavement, soaking and culverts.

He said that Rs 32.1 million were released for Gujjar Wala road to develop it afresh, Rs 29.8 million for road from model town school to Bhutta colony, Rs 32.3 million for road from Railway bridge to Kangan road, Rs 30 million for carpeted road from Peter market to commerce college, Rs 24.4 million for road from Mangla Chowk to PIA office and Rs 100 million for carpeted road in Siddiqabad colony.

He said that Rs 100 million were allocated for concrete toile pavement in Mohallahs around old Multan road, another Rs 150 million for Khayaban-e-Sarwar and Model town streets, Rs 30 million for revival of Ghazi park, Rs 450 million for dual way road from Pul Daat to Railway level crossing via Gadai, Rs 230 million for three more bridges on Manka canal, Rs 50 million for renovation of tehsil complex, Rs 5 million for rural revenue center, Rs 20 million for renovation, revival and boundary wall of Ghazi colony, Rs 100 million for expansion and rehabilitation of central jail and millions more for basic facilities in the outskirts of city.