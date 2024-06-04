Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The government is working on Marinj dam costing Rs eight billion in order to avoid flood situations in Rud Kohi areas.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Irrigation Kazim Pirzada at Deputy Commissioner office, here on Tuesday.

The minister stated that Punjab government was also conducting surveys to ensure permanent solution of the flood issue.

Citizens of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur have to face loss of billions of rupees due to floods. He also hinted that study was in progress for construction of water channels and small dams.

MNA Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari also spoke and stated that the Federal government was working on a dam, costing Rs eight billion. He added that the dam would not only save people and infrastructure worth billions of rupees but also irrigate 80,000 acres of land.

The provincial minister however assured of every possible cooperation for the construction of the dam. On this occasion, MNA Dr Hafeez ur Rehman, MPA Sardar Abdul Aziz Daraishak, Sardar Sher Afghan Gorchani, Sardar Khizar Hayat and some others were also present.