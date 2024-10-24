Open Menu

Rs. 8 Lakh Smuggled Cigarettes Seized, Man Arrested

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Police recovered non-Custom-paid cigarettes worth around Rs. 800,000 and arrested the smuggler.

Official sources claimed that SHO Sadar police station foiled the smuggling attempt in a tricky way.

The platinum cigarettes, which is a stronger brand name of tobacco, was being smuggled through rickshaw placed underneath of bulk quantity of chaff. Police intercepted the driver around 3am when it was crossing Taunsa barrage.

Police seized the tobacco and handed it over to Customs authority.

Identity of the driver, who was arrested after the recovery, was yet to be made by the police.

