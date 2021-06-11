UrduPoint.com
Rs 80 Million Allocated For BOI In PSDP 2021-22

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:11 PM

The government has allocated Rs 80 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22 for one on- going scheme of the Board of Investment (BOI) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to enhance the industrial cooperation between both sides

According to the Budgetary documents issued here on Friday, the government has allocated Rs 80 million for establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) on China Pakistan Economic Corridor � Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP) in PSDP 2021-22 for the promotion of local industrial sector.

The total estimated cost of the Project Management Unit (PMU) of China Pakistan Economic Corridor � Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP) is Rs 339.281 million, it added.

