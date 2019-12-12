Rs. 80 million State-of-the-Art equipment of Mirpur DHQ Teaching Hospital complex project unveiled

With the recent completion of over Rs 380 million multi-storied state of the art building of new 210-bed block of Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Teaching Hospital, the State government has inked the second phase of over Rs 80 million to equip the hospital with latest appliances harmonious to the need of the modern age

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : With the recent completion of over Rs 380 million multi-storied state of the art building of new 210-bed block of Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Teaching Hospital, the State government has inked the second phase of over Rs 80 million to equip the hospital with latest appliances harmonious to the need of the modern age.

Medical Superintendent Mirpur Div. Head quarters Hospital Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor on Thursday told newsmen about the salient features of the gigantic plan.

In order to bless the ailing population with best health cover of the latest era, AJK government had approved over Rs. 390 million plan, few years back, for the face lifting of Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Hospital through the construction of new state-of-the-art building in the existing hospital complex.

Affixing priorities for providing instant required health cover to the population of this fast-growing model district Mirpur division, the AJK Health authorities have started implementing the phased integrated plan with the induction of seasoned specialist doctors in the Divisional Head Quarter Teaching Hospital in Mirpur to serve the ailing humanity with missionary zeal belonging to all the three districts of Mirpur division besides other adjoining areas, Dr. Noor said.

The MS stated that with the due recommendations to the government for latest furnishing of the newly-constructed mega block, the existing Divisional Head Quarter Hospital Mirpur was being expanded with latest facilities of medication and surgery particularly through the recent induction of the due specialists of various medical faculties including the teachers in view of its status being the teaching hospital of the state run MBBS Medical College Mirpur.

The Medical Superintendent said that anti-snake venom has been made available round the clock on the Mirpur DHQ hospital for the instant treatment of the victims of the snake bites.

Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Hospital attained the distinction being the teaching hospital after the emergence of the state-run Mohterma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College in Mirpur about a decade ago.

To a question, Dr. Farooq Noor said that at the same time the Mirpur DHQ hospital has so far been furnished with all requisite round-the-clock services for indoor as well as outdoor patients including Accident and Emergency, Intensive Care (medical and Surgical), Laboratory, Radiology (X-Ray) and USG), Gen. Medicine & nephrology, Gen. Surgery, Orthopedic, Urology & Neuro Surgery, Gynae & Obs, Pediatrics, Skin, Psychiatry, ENT, Eye, Cardiology, Hepatitis Control Programme, Dental, Physiotherapy, Grand Dialysis Center (with the collaboration of UK-based NGO), Thalassemia Center (Collaboration with NGO) and a grant C.T Scan Center (under Public private Partnership).

It may be added that the divisional headquarter hospitals at Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot were elevated to the status of divisional headquarter under a decision taken by the AJK government. These hospitals, according to AJK Health Department sources, were being renovated under public sector development program for the ongoing fiscal year 2019-20 besides to equip them with latest equipments in line with the modern medical and surgery requirements.