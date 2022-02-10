UrduPoint.com

Rs. 800 Million Refunded To Complainants On FTO Recommendations: Manzoor Memon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 08:20 PM

The Regional Advisor Customs of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Manzoor Hussain Memon has informed that FTO has been engaged actively in addressing the complaints of traders and industrialists of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The Regional Advisor Customs of Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Manzoor Hussain Memon has informed that FTO has been engaged actively in addressing the complaints of traders and industrialists of the country.

In the year 2021, an amount of Rs. 800 million had been refunded to complainants on FTO recommendations, he informed this while briefing the traders and industrialists of Hyderabad on the services and performance of FTO here at the secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry on Thursday.

According to HCSTSI spokesman, the Regional Advisor briefed at length about the procedure of lodging complaints with FTO and added that within ten days of registration of complaint from aggrieved trader or industrialist, the FTO decides the case in 60 days time.

The FTO is formed to resolve complaints of traders and industrialists which related to FBR, Customs, Income Tax and Sales Tax, he informed and added that having authority equal to High Court, the FTO can award six month sentence to those concerned officers who failed to comply or implement the recommendations.

The Regional Advisor also briefed about lodging of complaints with FTO adding that during the period from 2016 to 2020, the FTO succeeded in resolving 90 percent registered complaints.

In Sindh, he informed that FTO offices have been engaged in resolving complaints and the office can start function in Hyderabad if FTO received registration of complaints from the traders and industrialists at large.

Earlier, the President HCSTSI in his welcome address highly commended the performance of FTO in resolving complaints of traders and industrialists. He on the occasion also informed about the issues being faced by the business community of Hyderabad.

