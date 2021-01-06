Rs 800 mln allocated for development of sports in Balochistan: Imran Kachgi

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Mir Imran Kachgi Wednesday said provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balcohsitan had allocated hefty funds of Rs 800 million for promotion sport activities while works on 33 sports complexes was underway in the province

He expressed these view while talking to former Pakistan cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq regarding improving the sports facilities for the youth in the province and holding international competitions as per the vision of Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan during the meeting, said press release here on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed issues related to improving the cricket environment in Balochistan.

Secretary Sports Mir Imran Kachgi conveyed the important message of Chief Minister Balochistan to the former captain on the occasion in which a special request was made to Inzamam-ul-Haq to promote cricket environment in Balochistan and bring it on par with other provinces and wished that sports competitions like Quetta Premier League to be held in provincial capital in the style of Pakistan Premier League.

The former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq assured the Secretary that he would visit to Quetta soon to personally review the ground realities and make the ideas under discussion real.

The Secretary Sports apprised him that Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan wanted to improve sports facilities for the youth of Balochistan, for this purpose a hefty amount of Rs. 800 million has been allocated while work on 33 sports complexes is underway across the province in order to enhance game activities at district level.