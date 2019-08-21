UrduPoint.com
Rs 800 Mln To Be Spent On Sewerage, Drinking Water Projects In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 04:49 PM

Administrator Corporation/Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh said that Rs 800 million would be spent on sewerage and clean drinking water projects in the division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) : Administrator Corporation/Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal Sheikh said that Rs 800 million would be spent on sewerage and clean drinking water projects in the division.

The Commissioner said the work on projects would be started in November or December 2019 with the cooperation of Asian Development and EXIM Banks, says a handout issued here on Wednesday.

He urged the citizens to clear their dues to the corporation for avoiding any problem, adding that citizens should promote tax culture.

Zafar Iqbal said that citizens owed Rs 300 million to Sargodha Corporation, adding that Public Health Engineering had spent Rs 700 to 800 million on sewerage and clean drinking water projects in past which were politicized. Now, the corporation required Rs 150 million to restore the system, he added.

He further said that for working tubewells, restoration of water filtration plants and sewerage system, the district government was spending the amount on them by cutting corporation's budget for resolving the said problems.

